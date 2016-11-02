  • kz
    One teenager killed, five injured in U.S. Memphis shooting

    13:20, 02 November 2016
    Photo: None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Unknown gunmen have killed a 16-year-old girl and injured five people in a neighborhood of the US city of Memphis, Tennessee, Sputnik reports.

    The shooting took place near Zodiac Park in Oakhaven on Tuesday night, the Local Memphis news portal said.

    According to witnesses, six people with bandanas covering their faces approached the victims and began shooting, and after that they left the scene in a tan car, the publication claimed. The local police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.

    Photo:© Fotolia/ Dominik Herz

    Source: Sputnik

