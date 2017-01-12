One-way traffic to be introduced on two avenues in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 5.3 kilometers of Abylai Khan and Kudaiberdiuly avenues will become one-way in the second quarter of 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city administration, implementation of one-way system should speed-up the traffic flow.

Officials aim to increase the average traffic speed by 4 per cent this year and demand for public transport - by 24 per cent.

The plan is to reduce the number of cars on the roads, improve environment and safety on the roads.

In May the city will receive 380 new buses. And it is planned to create 24 bus lanes that is 64.7 km. According to Astana akimat it should increase the average traffic speed by 22 per cent.

"We encourage people to use public transport, as one bus fits about 100 people and in case the same people use cars, even if there are two in each it is 50 vehicles", explained Director of Transportation of Astana LRT Rustam Khalilov.

Paid entry to Astana was also discussed at public hearings.