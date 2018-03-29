Online library of best books to emerge in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhas Otan youth wing of the Nur Otan Party is set to create an online library that would contain books recommended by ministers, MPs, and other politicians, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Zhas Otan needs to launch a number of social projects aimed at promoting the value system in our state. In particular, "Zhas Otan Kitapkhana" Project will have the best books of various fields in various languages, including those translated into Kazakh, that are recommended by experienced Kazakh politicians, ministers, MPs, and experts. These will be publicly available online books, and our youth will be able to read them," First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev said, addressing the 4th Congress of Zhas Otan.

According to him, the scope of this project includes regular discussions of books and studies, which set the trends for the world economy and politics. "Zhas Otan members should read such books. They should learn from the authors who write such vital books," he added.

Maulen Ashimbayev also pointed out that the proposal to reform the existing libraries of the country into modern knowledge dissemination centers with discussion platforms, comfortable reading zones, various forms of service, interesting lectures, electronic books, and elite auteur films, is promising.

"That is, Zhas Otan has the idea to turn our libraries (it is common knowledge that many of them are somewhat outdated) into modern knowledge dissemination centres, which would gather young people for discussions, host interesting events, and show auteur films. I think that scientists could make our youth familiar with some of their developments there. We could create such centres at the premises of our libraries all over the country. This is Zhas Otan's idea in the furtherance of "Rukhani Janghyru" Program. Let's try to implement this idea following the Congress," said Maulen Ashimbayev.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party said that in the coming period, the members of Zhas Otan should be more actively engaged in the implementation of the Head of State's Program "Rukhani Janghyru". "The main goal of the spiritual modernization is to shape a proper system of values in our society. This cannot be achieved by laws or regulations. This can be attained only through day-to-day efforts for fostering new Kazakhstanis. The Head of State's idea is that we should see the world in a new light, work toward self-development, and become the generation thinking in a brand new way that is free from prejudice and single-minded stereotypes," he said.

In this respect, as Maulen Ashimbayev said, Zhas Otan's aim is to cultivate the open-minded society, the strife for knowledge, and the idea of competitiveness and pragmatism. "Each of you should be open to the world, strive to learn from other nations, preserving own national code and national identity at the same time. Zhas Otan members should become one of the major forces promoting a new value system in our country," he concluded.