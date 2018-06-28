Only 10-15% of our health depends on doctors, President
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Robotic Surgery Centre of Ust Kamenogorsk, Akorda press service reports.
The centre was established at the ground of the city hospital № 1.
The President got acquainted with the work and further prospects for the development of up-to-date digital surgical complex.
Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the need to upgrade treatment of cardiovascular diseases and prevent child and maternal mortality, and prevent diseases through healthy lifestyle promotion.
"Only 10-15% of our health depend on doctors and medicine. The rest depends on our lifestyle. It is crucial to explain that health of the child depend on mother's health," the President noted.