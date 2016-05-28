Only those who really want to develop land should possess land - S. Manatov

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Head of "Manat" farm in Zhambyl region Sakha Manatov has been growing cucumbers, wheat, barley, corn, beet for a long time already. Based on his personal experience he knows what kind of people need land. Sakha Manatov is a member of the Land Reform Commission from Zhambyl region.

"The initiated amendments to the Land Code protect the rights of farmers, land should have somebody who's responsible for it. Only those who really want to develop land should possess land. The state offers preferential conditions when the price of the land reduces by 50%, and it is easy to change the intended purpose of a land. We do not have to afraid that foreigners can take passion of lands. I have never seen a line of foreign investors ready to invest in the agricultural sector, I am looking for those myself," S. Manatov said.

As earlier reported, on the instruction of the Head of State the Land Reform Commission has been established for discussion and explanation of the norms of the Land Code.