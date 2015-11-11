Oops!... They did it again: Globes with no Russia go on sale in Estonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Globes with no mention of Russia and with Eurasia denoted as two separate parts of the world are now on sale at a toy store in Estonia, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Russian-language globes feature Moscow and Eurasia is shown as a single continent.

In the Estonian versions Russia is not shown at all, while Eurasia is divided into Europe and Asia as two separate continents, Postimees online newspaper wrote.

"In the toys they are selling to Estonian kids Russia is missing altogether... Which is strange, because Russia is a huge territory but you will not find a single sign or landmark of it here," a surprised reader wondered in a letter to the editor.

