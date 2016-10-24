OPEC daily basket price continues to drop

BAKU. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $48.08 a barrel on Oct.21, compared with $48.51 the previous day, according to the cartel's website.

The new OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Rabi Light (Gabon), Minas (Indonesia), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).



According to current estimates, more than 80 percent of the world's proven crude oil reserves are located in OPEC member countries.



Oil prices fell early on Oct.24 as Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from any deal by producer cartel OPEC to cut production to prop up the market, and as US drillers stepped up work, Reuters reported.



Brent crude futures LCOc1 were trading at $51.59 per barrel at 0133 GMT, down 19 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 22 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $50.63 a barrel, Trend reports.