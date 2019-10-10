  • kz
    OPEC daily basket price rises to US$58.65 a barrel Wednesday

    19:25, 10 October 2019
    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$58.65 a barrel on Wednesday, 9th October compared with $58.53 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

    The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

    Source: WAM

