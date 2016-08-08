OPEC expects high oil demand for rest of 2016 - president

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is expecting demand in oil to increase in the third and fourth quarters of this year, OPEC President Mohammad Saleh Sada said in a press release published Monday, Sputnik reports.

Sada, who is also Qatar's Minister of Energy and Industry, noted that oil prices have been steadily improving since February following a decline in crude oil production.



"Higher oil demand is expected in the 3rd and 4th Quarters," he said in the statement on the organization's website.



Source: Sputnik