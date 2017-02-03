OPEC oil basket price up

BAKU. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $53.92 a barrel on Feb.2, compared with $52.76 the previous day, according to the cartel's website, Trend reported.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

World oil prices are rising on Feb.3. The price of April futures for Brent crude oil rose by 0.37 percent and stood at $56.77 per barrel as of 08:44 EST. Meanwhile, the price of March futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil has increased by 0.49 percent to $53.80 per barrel.