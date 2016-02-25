OPEC oil price down again, hits $28.3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - OPEC oil basket's price stood at $28.3 per barrel on Feb. 24, or $0.64 less than on Feb. 23, the cartel told Trend Feb. 25.

The OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) is made up of the following oil brands: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Minas (Indonesia), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Today, there has been a negative dynamics in oil prices.

The price of April futures for North Sea Brent crude oil mix fell by 1.02 percent and stood at $34.06 per barrel on Feb. 25 morning.

This is while the price of April futures for WTI oil increased by 0.75 percent and reached $31.91 per barrel.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az