OPEC oil price down on March 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - OPEC oil basket's price stood at $35.05 per barrel on March 9, or $0.02 less than on March 8, the cartel told Trend March 10.

The OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) is made up of the following oil brands: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Minas (Indonesia), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

World oil prices down on March 10 against the backdrop of data about the US's oil reserves, provided by the country's Energy Ministry.

The price for May futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix fell by 0.51 percent - up to $40.86 per barrel on March 10 as of 12:59 (UTC/GMT +4 hours), while the price of April futures for WTI oil fell by 0.13 percent - up to $38.24 per barrel.

Source: Trend.az