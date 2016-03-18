OPEC oil price up March 17

BAKU. KAZINFORM - OPEC oil basket's price stood at $36.36 per barrel on March 17, or $1.86 more than on March 16, the cartel told Trend March 18.

The OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) is made up of the following oil brands: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Minas (Indonesia), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The negative dynamics was observed in the world oil prices again.

The price for May futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix decreased by 0.34 percent - up to $41.4 per barrel, while the price of April futures for WTI oil decreased by 0.3 percent - up to $40.08 per barrel March 18 as of 12:40 (UTC/GMT +4 hours), trend.az reports.