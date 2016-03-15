OPEC output falls despite Iran raising production

VIENNA. KAZINFORM: OPEC said its oil production fell in February despite member Iran steadily increasing its output after international sanctions were lifted in January following a landmark nuclear deal.

The decrease can be largely attributed to a steep production drop in Iraq, which has suffered from the global price slump for crude and rival oil exports by the autonomous Kurdistan region, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its February monthly report.

Crude output dropped by 175,000 barrels per day in February to average 32.28 million barrels per day (mbpd), it said.

"Crude oil output decreased mostly from Iraq, Nigeria and (UAE), while production increased in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait," the report noted.

OPEC's output still exceeds demand, which the group now projects at 31.5 million barrels per day, slightly lower than last month.

Iran, which has the world's second-largest crude reserves, pumped out 3.1 million barrels per day in February, up from 2.9 in January, according to OPEC, according to Arab News.

World oil prices fell sharply on Monday after Tehran reportedly announced over the weekend that it would only join an output freeze proposed by Saudi Arabia and Russia once its supply had reached pre-sanction levels of 4.0 million barrels per day.

Despite the losses, the oil market has picked up in recent weeks, prompting the International Energy Agency to suggest on Friday that a tentative recovery may be underway.

The OPEC reference basket rebounded for the first time in three months, the group said, gaining more than 8 percent to reach $35.62 on Monday.

OPEC attributed this to "numerous positive factors, such as the freeze proposal and "a fairly healthy physical oil market... despite ongoing oversupply, a slowing global economy, record high inventories and a strengthening US dollar."

Crude prices have crashed from peaks above $100 per barrel in mid-2014 to under $30. While OPEC had traditionally cut back production to support prices, Saudi Arabia this time changed tack. It stepped up output to defend market share and push out higher-price producers like US shale oil companies.

The strategy appears to be partially working, with OPEC predicting a production drop of 700,000 barrels per day this year in non-OPEC countries led by North America, to an average 56.93 mbpd.

"The expectation of reduced cash flow in 2016 has prompted many companies to reduce investments, deferring major new projects until a sustained price recovery can be maintained," OPEC said.

The organization added that it would "closely monitor" the impact of lower oil prices on government spending plans in the Middle East.