    Open-air cinemas to be inaugurated in Almaty

    16:44, 06 August 2019
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev backed an initiative of Q-Lab City Projects Laboratory to launch open-air cinemas in the city, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Mayor, it is aninteresting cultural and social project.

    «As many as 2,000 citizens have attended open-airfilm shows since 10 July, which proves people’s need in such a project. Nextweek, we will pilot the project in all the districts of the city,» the Mayor revealed on Instagram.

    Almaty
