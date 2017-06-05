Open cycling championship held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana has hosted the city open championship dedicated to the Day of the State Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazinform cites the city government press-service.

Over 80 people competed in the highway cycling race.

"Our goal is to promote cycling among young people and teenagers in the city and the region. Moreover, we hope to find high-potential athletes and make up a strong national team", the organizers said.

It was Astana city government that supported the event. It was organized by Astana Ormany LLP together with Astana Physical Culture and Sports Department, Astana Sports Events Department, Children's and Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 6, Kazakhstan Cycling Federation, Astana Cycling Federation and Astana Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department.