Open Innovations forum to kick off in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Open Innovations forum will begin in Moscow on Wednesday and is due to be attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the event's organizers have said.

This year, the forum will feature an interactive format of presenting and discussing information. "This year, the Open Innovations forum will be more like Startup Village than the St. Petersburg forum - it will become more alive and informal," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said earlier.

"We hope that this will be not just a conference and exhibition, but a venue for real-life communication," he said.

The forum, which will last until November 1, will host 115 events to be attended by 12,000 people, including 200 experts from around the world. The main topic of the forum is "Humanity in the Center of the Technological Revolution."

A show of technologies featuring various inventions will be also held in the framework of the forum.

The organizers say the forum will be also attended by Russian Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov and Health Minister Veronica Skvortsova. Serbian Prime Minister Alexander Vucic will visit the forum during his trip to Moscow.

Under the program, each day the forum will focus on one of the spheres of human life linked to innovations: productivity, habitat, education, health and entertainment.

