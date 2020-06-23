Open Skies Regime introduced in Uzbekistan’s international airports

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - On June 19, 2020, the Resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on additional measures to develop the tourism sector with strict observance of the requirements of the enhanced sanitary and epidemiological safety regime was adopted. Kazinform has learnt from UzA.

According to the document, open skies regime is introduced in Andijan, Bukhara and Urgench international airports, in accordance with international law, which provides for the abolition of restrictions on the number of flights and destinations, as well as provision of foreign passengers with fifth degree air freedom.

Guaranteed tourism fund will be created with the application of compensation requirements for $3 thousand in case of foreign tourists being infected with coronavirus infection during trips through the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan, organized by a tour operator – resident of the Republic of Uzbekistan in compliance with the requirements of «Uzbekistan. Safe Travel Guaranteed» system.