Opening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz border to provide new opportunities for Kazakhstani investors

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 5 million people living in Kyrgyzstan represent new business opportunities for Kazakhstani investors, head of the analytical department of the Regional Entrepreneurs Chamber of Almaty Nariman Abilshaikov told to a Kazinform correspondent.

"Kyrgyzstan is a strategically important neighbor of Kazakhstan, primarily from the economic point of view. The contacts between the two countries in light and food industries are quite good. In other words, our businessmen have new opportunities to invest and expand their companies. However, in order to ensure the competitiveness of Kazakhstani products, the support measures of small and medium-sized business have to be improved," he thinks.

He also noted that Kazakhstan paid a lot of attention to business within many state programs, but they usually do not cover the spheres of trade and service. "Speaking of Almaty, the major part of the GRP is from trade and service spheres. We need mechanisms of support of these sectors of the economy," the expert believes.

According to him, there are risks. The inflow of cheaper products from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan is possible.

"Nevertheless, light and food industries in Almaty are at a good level, therefore the businessmen will withstand the competition. The other critical moment is an inflow of cheap labour force, which was an issue before opening of the border. The migration police and law-enforcement agencies огые have to strengthen their efforts," the expert added.