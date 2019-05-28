Opera House invites children and adults to enjoy its summer repertoire

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Exciting concerts of vocal and instrumental music will be offered to the listeners' attention at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall in June. The summer repertoire of the Chamber Hall will please not only adult classical art connoisseurs, but also the capital's youngest theatregoers, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

On June 1, at 15.00, and on June 10, at 11:30, a festive concert Children Invite to the Opera House, dedicated to the International Children's Day, will take place. Young artists of the Astana Opera Children's Studio will present solo and group numbers by children from the Choir and Ballet Studios. Choirmasters: Altynganym Akhmetova, Aigerim Makibayeva. Accompanists: Irina Kurguzkina, Elmira Sultangazina. Choreographer: Amina Aliyeva. Talented pupils of the studio along with adult artists participate in concert programs and opera and ballet productions, such as Brusilovsky's Kyz Zhibek, Tulebayev's Birzhan - Sara, Puccini's La Bohème, Tosca, Turandot, Bizet's Carmen, Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin, Jarre's Notre Dame de Paris and others.

On June 2, at 15.00, on the days of the long-awaited summer holidays, a new project - the concert A Rainbow of Talents from the "Hooray! It's the holidays!" series will be featured for the youngest lovers of theatrical art. Promising young musicians - pupils of the school under the Kazakh National University of Arts, as well as municipal music schools will appear on the Astana Opera Chamber Hall stage. Many of them have already won prestigious international competitions and successfully represent the Kazakh art abroad. Works by classical composers and artful pieces from the children's repertoire will be performed by: Amina Akhmejanova, Yeldana Kopbay, Ailana Yermekbayeva (violin), Batyrkhan Issak, Shyngys Alibek (cello), Liya Dulati, Altair Tolemis (piano), Bakhytzhan Taiken, Bekezhan Ibraim (recorder), Arina Serebrennikova (flute), Pavel Tsvetsikh (clarinet), Alina Alzhanova (bassoon), Nurmukhamed Yestekov (French horn), Yertay Mamyrbekov (xylophone).

On June 6, at 19.00, The Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet will present the concert The Harmony of Kyui and Classical Music from the series The Kazakh Quartet Invites. This evening, the dombyra virtuoso Adilzhan Tolykpayev will be a guest of the collective. He will perform Kazangap's kyui Zhem Suynyn Taskyny in his own arrangement. The program also includes: Mozart's String Quartet No. 20 in D major ("Hoffmeister"), Borodin's String Quartet No. 2 in D major. The String Quartet consists of Aidar Toktaliyev (1st violin), Alexey Lebedev (2nd violin), Bekzat Sailaubaiuly (viola), and the Artistic Director - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev (cello).

On June 8, at 18.00, the winner of the 10th International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians, violinist Akbike Algi will give a recital in the Chamber Hall. The works by Bach, Ravel, Khachaturian, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Chopin and a piece by the Kazakhstani composer Gaziza Zhubanova will be featured in the Saturday Classics concert. Johannes Brahms's Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3 in D minor, which musicologists call the ‘four-movement symphony in miniature', will become the core of the concert program. Piano: Ilyas Uzbekov and Sergey Vassilyev. The concert will take place as part of the Year of Youth and will become one of the projects aimed at supporting and developing young talents.

On June 12, at 19.00, there will be a concert Musical Watercolours. The Astana Opera's Principal Soloists, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova and Zhan Tapin, as well as the TURAN Youth String Quartet, Grand Prix winner of the International Festival of Creative Youth "Shabyt", will present their interpretation of vocal and instrumental music. The quartet includes Meirzhan Kenesbayev (1st violin), Aiya Gabbassova (2nd violin), Leonid Myssovsky (viola), Bagzhan Yessirkep (cello). Piano: international competitions laureate Raushan Beskembirova. Vocal cycles, art songs and songs by the twentieth-century composers, such as Tariverdiev's vocal cycle Watercolours to verses by medieval Japanese poets, Strigotskiy-Pak's vocal cycle Seasons, Shchedrin's In the Style of Albéniz, as well as Borodin's String Quartet No. 2 in D major, works by Prokofiev and Shostakovich, songs from vocal cycles by Levina, etc.

On June 20, at 19.00, the residents and guests of the capital will be offered a variety of chamber-instrumental ensemble music in the concert Quintet and Even More. Diyar Kassenov, Sholpan Mankeyeva (violins), Birzhan Uteuliyev, Leonid Myssovskiy (violas), Bagzhan Yessirkep (cello), Almaz Tokpanov (clarinet), Kalkaman Dyussembayev (French horn), Ulan Kulmametov (piano) will perform at the Astana Opera Chamber hall stage. Interesting, original works for string and wind chamber ensembles: Mozart's Quintet for Horn, Violin, Two Violas and Cello in E-flat major, String Quintet No. 3 in C major (Movement 1 - Allegro), Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in A major "Stadler" (Movement 1 - Allegro), Dohnányi's Piano Quintet No. 1 in C minor (Movement 1), Sextet for Violin, Viola, Cello, Clarinet, Horn and Piano in C major (Movements 3 and 4) will be performed.

On June 25, at 19.00, the Chamber Choir of the State Academic Philharmonic of Nur-Sultan Akimat will perform the concert program Mangilik Mura. This evening, the Kazakh choral classics: beloved folk songs, works by outstanding Kazakh composers: Kurmangazy, Akhan Seri Koramsauly, Birzhan Sal Kozhagululy, Yestai, Ukіlі Ybyrai, Abai, Segiz Seri, Mukhit Meraliuly, Maira Ualikyzy will be featured. Artistic Director and Conductor: Madeniyet Kairatkeri of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulmira Kuttybadamova, Choirmaster: Yerzhan Sansyzbayev.