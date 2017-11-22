Opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky dies in London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous Russian opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky died this morning in London at the age of 55, Kazinform has learned from RIA Novosti.

Hvorostovsky was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015. Despite his illness, he continued to sing until late 2016 when he had to withdraw from his engagements in Verdi's Simon Boccanegra at the Vienna State Opera in September 2016. In December same year Hvorostovsky cancelled his planned debut performances of Verdi's Don Carlos at Moscow's Bolshoi Theater.

Dmitri Hvorostovsky became famous in 1989 when he won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition. After his opera debut at Nice Opera in Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades Hvorostovsky sung at almost every major opera house of the world including the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden, the Berlin State Opera, La Scala and the Vienna State Opera.

He is survived by a wife and four children.