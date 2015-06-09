Operational headquarters to assist Kazakh tourists opened in Antalya, MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Operational headquarters to assist the Kazakh tourists has been opened in Antalya, this was announced by Altai Abibullayev, official representative of Foreign Affairs Ministry.

According to his words, the embassy and the consulate of Kazakhstan in Antalya have opened an operational headquarters and a hot line. The operational headquarters received 65 calls from 46 citizens of Kazakhstan who are in difficult situations in connection with the bankruptcy of "Tengri Travelsystem" travel agency. He assured that all of them are provided with the necessary assistance. Recall that "Tengri Travelsystem" travel agency has announced suspension of its activities. According to the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, about 600- 1000 Kazakhstan tourists may be evicted from Turkish hotels in connection with the bankruptcy of "Tengri Travelsystem" travel agency.