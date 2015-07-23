Organizations in 35 nations buy hacking software from Italian firm

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Intelligence and other agencies in 35 countries, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States, have purchased hacking software from an Italian developer, according to a list of buyers released by the anti-secrecy website Wikileaks.

The revelation has raised skepticism that those clients of the Milan-based firm Hacking Team might have used the software not only for criminal investigations and fights against hackers but also to spy on normal citizens. Concerns are also growing over the diffusion of hacking techniques leaked in the aftermath of the disclosure of the clients. South Korea's intelligence agency has acknowledged its purchase in 2012 after being grilled by opposition lawmakers. The agency explained that the software was intended to be used for preparation of cyber war against North Korea. According to a South Korean media report, Pyongyang has launched cyber attacks against Seoul, utilizing leaked hacking technologies. In Cyprus, the head of its intelligence agency abruptly resigned earlier this month due to its use of the software. Organizations in Russia, Ethiopia and Sudan are also among the buyers, according to a searchable library of e-mail addresses stolen from Hacking Team, revealed by Wikileaks on July 8. The hacking software was designed to intercept information from personal computers and mobile phones remotely by sending virus-attached e-mail. Source: Kyodo