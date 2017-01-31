Organizers explained change in Universiade-2017 schedule

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of the Directorate for preparation and holding of 28th World Winter Universiade-2017 Nail Nurov commented on the change of schedulefor several sports competitions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, more than 50 cm of snow has dropped this morning at Shymbulak, and visibility was between 5 and 700 m.

"Unfortunately, the weather did not allow holding a series of competitions. Women's Cross is moved to tomorrow. Snowboard competitions were delayed for two hours. Also, biathlon, cross country skiing and ski jumping that were planned to take place on the same day were cancelled. However the weather today was rainy at skiing and biathlon complex "Alatau", there biathlon and skiing began with a two-hour delay as the organizing committee decided to postpone Nordic combined for tomorrow", he said.

According to forecasters, rainfalls are expected in the next few days. Universiade organizing committee took these factors into account and is fully prepared.

"Today, we adjust to this kind of weatherю I think tomorrow it will be easier. Today, in this difficult weather, we have won our first "gold" in biathlon. The match will take place in any weather. We are not considering the possibility of cancellation of any competition", assured Mr Nurov.

Nail Nurov also commented about how the delay will affect the schedule of the competition. "In all sports there is a reserve day. If this day is not used, then there is a special regulation", he said.