Orlando Bloom visits Donbass as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

KIEV. KAZINFORM - British actor Orlando Bloom has arrived in Donbass as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, a UNICEF representative in Ukraine said on Thursday.

Bloom will meet with children that suffered in the conflict in east Ukraine, the representative said refusing to comment on whether the actor will visit the part of Donbass not controlled by Kiev authorities. "UNICEF does not disclose details of Orlando Bloom's visit for security concerns," the representative added.



There is no information about Bloom's visit yet on UNICEF official website or in its social networks. However, several photos and reports are circulating social. According to them, Bloom already visit Slaviansk, Svyatogorsk and Kramatorsk but did not cross the contact line with self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics (DPR and LPR), TASS informs.



Bloom, 39, is famous for his roles in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean', ‘Troy' and ‘The Lord of the Rings'. He has been serving as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2007. He already visited Nepal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Liberia, Macedonia and others.