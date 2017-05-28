Orphanage resident from Kazakhstan performs with Roza Rymbayeva in Kremlin Palace
16:27, 28 May 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the final stage of You're Super! Contest among the children from orphanages, boarding schools and adoptive families.
17-year-old Vladislav Loskutov from Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, performed "First Love" with People's Artiste of Kazakhstan, pop diva Roza Rymbayeva.
Vldislav reached the quarterfinal of the contest.
10-year-old Roman was admitted to You're Super! band together with Tanya Duzenko, Sonya Allahverdiyeva and Vika Zhulimova, which debuted on April 8.