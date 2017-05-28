Orphanage resident from Kazakhstan performs with Roza Rymbayeva in Kremlin Palace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the final stage of You're Super! Contest among the children from orphanages, boarding schools and adoptive families.

17-year-old Vladislav Loskutov from Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, performed "First Love" with People's Artiste of Kazakhstan, pop diva Roza Rymbayeva.

Vldislav reached the quarterfinal of the contest.



10-year-old Roman was admitted to You're Super! band together with Tanya Duzenko, Sonya Allahverdiyeva and Vika Zhulimova, which debuted on April 8.

