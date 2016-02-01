Orssariyev: Parliament and state need new ideas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Our country needs new ideas and suggestions within the constantly changing world. Rector of the S. Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University Aryn Orssariyev says.

“Renovation is a trend of time to date. This relates both to the implementation of technologies and to upgrading the quality of staffing in organizations. The legislative branch of power is not an exception. To my mind, it is [parliamentary elections - editor] a right step. Within the constantly changing world, the state needs new ideas and suggestions. Being a university rector, I think, that allocation of investment in science is an important step. Innovations, as before, will be among priority areas of education development in Kazakhstan. I hope that the at this stage of its formation, the Party [Nur Otan - editor] will concentrate its efforts on development of higher education, science and technologies,” told Orssariyev in an interview to Kazinform.