Orynbor Avenue in Astana may be renamed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana residents suggested renaming Orynbor Avenue into Mangilik Yel Avenue.

Head of the Languages Development Department Tleugali Kishkashbayev revealed the news at the session of the onomastic commission of Astana city on Thursday.



"Perhaps, Orynbor Avenue will be renamed. It doesn't mean that this name will disappear, another street will get it... Residents of the capital city support this idea. Perhaps, it will be renamed into Mangilik Yel Avenue," Mr. Kishkashbayev said.



In his words, it were the residents of the city who suggested renaming the avenue. He added that the onomastic commission received 77 applications, 20 of which will be considered.