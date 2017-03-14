Osaka to bid to host EXPO 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with governor of Osaka prefecture Ichiro Matsui in Osaka, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the meeting, the Kazakh envoy familiarized the Japanese governor with Kazakhstan's economic and investment opportunities within the framework of the advanced technological modernization which is underway in the country. Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev also talked about the preparations for the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 and invited the delegation from the prefecture to visit Astana this summer.



Ichiro Matsui, in turn, noted the importance of the theme of the exhibition "Future Energy" which is relevant for all countries of the world. He also emphasized the significance of the fact that despite being rich in mineral wealth, Kazakhstan attaches great attention to the development of alternative energy sources and environmental protection.



The Japanese official added that Osaka plans to submit a bid to host EXPO 2025. Osaka already hosted the EXPO event back in 1970 with record number of visitors - 64 million. Matsui expressed hope that the Kazakh side will support the idea of holding the international exhibition in Osaka and wished Astana good luck in hosting EXPO 2017.