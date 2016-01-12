Oscar De La Hoya confident Alvarez will fight Golovkin this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya is confident that WBC middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (46-1-1, 32KO) will fight and disappoint interim champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (34-0, 31KO) this year, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Obviously and inevitably this fight between Saul and Gennady is going to happen, no matter what and we are confident that it will take place," De La Hoya said.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) that presented the WBC Diamond belt to Alvarez on Monday in Plaza Carso, Mexico City also tweeted, "@Canelo wants to fight everyone, he wants to fight GGG. That fight will be seen by everybody. It will happen."

Golovkin and Alvarez will have interim bouts apiece prior to their mega fight that is expected to take place in autumn 2016.