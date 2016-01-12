  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Oscar De La Hoya confident Alvarez will fight Golovkin this year

    10:19, 12 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya is confident that WBC middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (46-1-1, 32KO) will fight and disappoint interim champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (34-0, 31KO) this year, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "Obviously and inevitably this fight between Saul and Gennady is going to happen, no matter what and we are confident that it will take place," De La Hoya said.
    The World Boxing Council (WBC) that presented the WBC Diamond belt to Alvarez on Monday in Plaza Carso, Mexico City also tweeted, "@Canelo wants to fight everyone, he wants to fight GGG. That fight will be seen by everybody. It will happen."
    Golovkin and Alvarez will have interim bouts apiece prior to their mega fight that is expected to take place in autumn 2016.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!