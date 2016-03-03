  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Oscar De La Hoya: Golovkin&#39;s not superstar, but he&#39;s going to fight Alvarez

    10:31, 03 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to president of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya, the level of fame and recognition of the two boxers could be a problem in organization of the fight between Golovkin and Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

    "Believe me, the fight will happen sooner or later. It is not going to be easy to do, but not impossible. Golovkin is a great fighter, but he is not a superstar like Canelo. The talks are going to be risky when you have superstar like Alvarez and a fighter like Golovkin. However, again, it's not impossible," De La Hoya said to Fighthype.com.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!