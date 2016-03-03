Oscar De La Hoya: Golovkin&#39;s not superstar, but he&#39;s going to fight Alvarez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to president of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya, the level of fame and recognition of the two boxers could be a problem in organization of the fight between Golovkin and Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

"Believe me, the fight will happen sooner or later. It is not going to be easy to do, but not impossible. Golovkin is a great fighter, but he is not a superstar like Canelo. The talks are going to be risky when you have superstar like Alvarez and a fighter like Golovkin. However, again, it's not impossible," De La Hoya said to Fighthype.com.