Oscar De La Hoya: Golovkin one of our goals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Saul Alvarez Oscar De La Hoya noted in the interview with ESPN Deportes that the fight of Saul Alvarez with Gennady Golovkin was among their goals, Sports.kz informs.

"We are targeting Golovkin as a future opponent, because we want to fight the best. We are not going to shy away from anyone, neither me, as a promoter, nor Saul, as a fighter. Alvarez is ready to fight anyone, and there are a lot of boxers waiting for their turn to fight him. So, we have a lot of plans for the future. I remember myself at age 25 and Pacquiao at that time. We did not have opponent of the level Saul had. I mean it is good for him and his career," he noted.