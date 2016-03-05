Oscar De La Hoya: Golovkin vs. Canelo to be bigger than Mayweather vs. Pacquiao

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya is confident that Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez is the next super-fight of boxing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to De La Hoya, the fight will be even bigger than Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao. "It's a fight that will offer action and a knockout. It's only a matter of time before it happens," he told Boxingscene.com.

"This fight is going to happen, but these are the type of fights that need time for negotiations. But it will happen because it is one of the fights that I want, one of the fights I want to give to the people," Canelo sides with his promoter.