Oscar De La Hoya hopes for compromise in Golovkin-Canelo talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter behind Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, says he hopes to find a compromise in Golovkin vs Canelo rematch talks, SPORTINFORM reports. However, the Golden Boy Promotions President is not ready to make a 50-50 deal with Kazakhstani middleweight champion.

"I'll never make a 50-50 deal when it involves Canelo. It's impossible. When people say the A-side it means the people he can pull in, the numbers that he can draw without having a Triple G on the B-side. Canelo can fight a Jacobs and do a 750-800,000 homes easy [on pay-per-view]," De La Hoya told Boxingscene.com.



"Why give [50-50 to] a fighter who fights only for a million dollars, and fights a Vanes Martirosyan and does ratings that are not really to par to what Canelo does. We can walk away too, no big deal. We will just go fight the guy who gave Golovkin a lot of trouble, Danny Jacobs. We have to find a middle-ground, for the sake of boxing, for the sake of Canelo, for the sake of Triple. Everybody wants to see this fight," he said of possible compromise.



Golovkin vs Canelo fight was initially scheduled on May 5, but the fight fell through when the latter tested positive for the banned substance chenbuterol.