Oscar De La Hoya: If Mayweather-GGG happens, I want winner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya still mulls over the idea of returning to the big boxing and fighting the best fighter possible, Sports.kz informs.

"I would love for the perfect storm happen, where Mayweather will fight GGG and I can fight the winner. That's the perfect storm for me. Is it realistic? Maybe no, maybe yes. Who knows. I've seen crazier things. But like I said, if I do come back I want to fight the very best," De La Hoya said to BoxingScene.com.