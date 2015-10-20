Oscar De La Hoya praises Gennady Golovkin&#39;s power

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's stinging left-jab helped the undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan come out victorious in the unification fight against David Lemieux in New York on October 17, Vesti.kz reports.

By defeating the Canadian, Golovkin unified WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight titles. The Kazakhstani is renowned for his punishing left-hook and powerful right hand, but it was his jab that really surprised the audience at Madison Square Garden. For instance, President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya that represents David Lemieux was impressed with Golovkin, his effective jab and ability to keep the hard-punching Canadian at bay. "Lemieux's used to throwing a lot of combinations, really strong power punches and credit to GGG that he used his jab. He was very smart. But the one thing about GGG is he's all about power, nothing else. He's all about power. It's a power jab and it's a power hook and a power right hand and in the meantime he's leaving himself wide open," Oscar De La Hoya said. Recall that Gennady Golovkin stopped David Lemieux in the 8th round of their unification bout and extended his winning streak to 34 wins.