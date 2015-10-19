Oscar De La Hoya ready to match Canelo vs. Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya announced he is ready to match his start Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (45-1-1, 32KOs) against WBA (Super)/WBC (Interim)/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs), Vesti.kz reports.

Canelo will take on WBC middleweight champion Miguel Cotto (40-4, 33KOs) on November 21. The World Boxing Council ordered the Cotto vs. Canelo winner to make his first defense against Golovkin. "Why not do Alvarez vs. Golovkin? That's a fight that should be made. Why not? Eventually it should be made. I have no reason not to make it. Canelo wants to fight him," De La Hoya told Boxingscene.com. DeLa Hoya also praised Golovkin for his performance in the unification bout against Canadian David Lemieux held earlier at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Recall that Golovkin celebrated his 34th win in the middleweight division by defeating the Canadian in the 8th round on October 17.