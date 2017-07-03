Oscar Gatto wins prologue at Tour of Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oscar Gatto is the first leader of the Tour of Austria after winning the extremely short prologue on Sunday.

The course near the city of Graz was just 0.8 kilometers long but went uphill, making it a good opportunity for the more explosive climbers to show their skills.

Astana's Gatto needed two minutes and 11 seconds to arrive at the finish. He was one second faster than teammate Miguel Angel Lopez. Cannondale-Drapac's William Clarke came in third at four seconds.

The 2017 Tour of Austria consists of six stages and features a number of top riders including Lopez, Sep Vanmarcke and Elia Viviani.

The 2016 edition of the Tour of Austria was won by Jan Hirt. The Czech rider won't be there to defend his title.