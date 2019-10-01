Oscar Rodriguez joins Astana Pro Team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A very promising young rider Oscar Rodriguez is going to join Astana Pro Team from January 1st, 2020. The 2-year-deal for 2020 and 2021 has been signed recently, the team informs on its website.

«I am really happy to join Astana Pro Team for the following two years. I will do my best to become an important part of this team. For me it is a big step ahead in my career and I am ready to come into the WorldTour. I hope together with the team and my new teammates we will reach our goals,» said Oscar Rodriguez.

Oscar Rodriguez (24 years old) is a talented Spanish rider from Burlada (Navarra), who, in this season, is representing the professional continental team Euskadi Basque Country – Murias. With his current team he has turned pro in 2018 and during these two seasons he has scored a number of good results. Thus, in 2018 Rodriguez won a stage at the Vuelta a España, won the mountain classification of the Tour of the Alps and took a third place in the individual time trial at the Volta ao Alentejo. During the current season he won the mountain classification of La Route d’Occitanie, finished second in the overall classification of the Vuelta a Burgos, was 7th in the individual time trial at the Spanish National Championships and at the Tour du Finistere, took 8th at the one-day race Mont Ventoux Denivele Challenge and did 9th in the general classification of the Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia.

«Oscar Rodriguez is a young rider, who could become a strong climber as he already showed his potential in some races during this season, for example, at Mont Ventoux or Vuelta a Burgos. Also, he is good in time trial and maybe in our team he can even improve in this discipline. With other words, he looks like he can become a strong all-rounder and I am curious to see his progress in our team at the WorldTour level,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, general manager of Astana Pro Team.