Oscars winners 2017
13:54, 27 February 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 89th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles. Here is a complete list of nominees:
Best picture
- Winner: Moonlight
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
Best actress
- Winner: Emma Stone - La La Land
- Isabelle Huppert - Elle
- Ruth Negga - Loving
- Natalie Portman - Jackie
- Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Best actor
- Winner: Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling - La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington - Fences
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Viola Davis - Fences
- Naomie Harris - Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman - Lion
- Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel - Lion
- Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals
Best director
- Winner: La La Land - Damien Chazelle
- Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
- Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
- Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
- Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
Best original screenplay
- Winner: Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
- 20th Century Women - Mike Mills
- Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
- La La Land - Damien Chazelle
- The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou
Best adapted screenplay
- Winner: Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Alvin McCraney
- Arrival - Eric Heisserer
- Fences - August Wilson
- Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
- Lion - Luke Davies
Best documentary feature
- Winner: OJ: Made in America
- 13th
- Fire At Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
Best original score
- Winner: La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
- Jackie - Mica Levi
- Lion - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka
- Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
- Passengers - Thomas Newton
Best original song
- Winner: La La Land - City of Stars by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- La La Land - Audition by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- Moana - How Far I'll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
- Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair by J Ralph and Sting
Best cinematography
- Winner: La La Land - Linus Sandgren
- Arrival - Bradford Young
- Lion - Greig Fraser
- Moonlight - James Laxton
- Silence - Rodrigo Prieto
Best foreign language film
- Winner: The Salesman - Iran
- A Man Called Ove - Sweden
- Land of Mine - Denmark
- Tanna - Australia
- Toni Erdmann - Germany
Best costume design
- Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood
- Allied - Joanna Johnston
- Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
- Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
- La La Land - Mary Zophres
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Winner: Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
- A Man Called Ove - Eva Von Bahr and Love Larson
- Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Best documentary short
- Winner: The White Helmets - Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
- 4.1 Miles - Daphne Matziaraki
- Extremis - Dan Krauss
- Joe's Violin - Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
- Watani: My Homeland - Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
Best sound editing
- Winner: Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare
- Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli
- Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
- La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
- Sully - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Best sound mixing
- Winner: Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Gary Summers, Jeffrey J Haboush and Mac Ruth
- Arrival - Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye
- La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A Morrow
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
Best animated short
- Winner: Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
- Blind Vaysha - Theodore Ushev
- Borrowed Time - Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Robert Valley and Cara Speller
- Pearl - Patrick Osborne
Best animated feature
- Winner: Zootopia
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
Best production design
- Winner: La La Land - David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
- Arrival - Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock
- Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh
- Passengers - Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena
Best visual effects
- Winner: The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon
- Deepwater Horizon - Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
- Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
- Kubo and the Two Strings - Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
Best film editing
- Winner: Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
- Arrival - Joe Walker
- Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts
- La La Land - Tom Cross
- Moonlight - Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
Best live action short
- Winner: Sing - Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy
- Ennemis Interieurs - Selim Azzazi
- La Femme et le TGV - Timo Von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
- Silent Nights - Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
- Timecode - Juanjo Gimenez