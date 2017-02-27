Oscars winners 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 89th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles. Here is a complete list of nominees:

Best picture

Winner: Moonlight

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea



Best actress

Winner: Emma Stone - La La Land

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins



Best actor

Winner: Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences



Best supporting actress

Winner: Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea



Best supporting actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals



Best director

Winner: La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Arrival - Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins



Best original screenplay

Winner: Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women - Mike Mills

Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou



Best adapted screenplay

Winner: Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Alvin McCraney

Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Fences - August Wilson

Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion - Luke Davies



Best documentary feature

Winner: OJ: Made in America

13th

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

Best original score



Winner: La La Land - Justin Hurwit z

Jackie - Mica Levi

Lion - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight - Nicholas Britell

Passengers - Thomas Newton



Best original song



Winner: La La Land - City of Stars by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

La La Land - Audition by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Moana - How Far I'll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair by J Ralph and Sting



Best cinematography



Winner: La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Arrival - Bradford Young

Lion - Greig Fraser

Moonlight - James Laxton

Silence - Rodrigo Prieto



Best foreign language film



Winner: The Salesman - Iran

A Man Called Ove - Sweden

Land of Mine - Denmark

Tanna - Australia

Toni Erdmann - Germany



Best costume design

Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Allied - Joanna Johnston

Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle

Jackie - Madeline Fontaine

La La Land - Mary Zophres



Best make-up and hairstyling

Winner: Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

A Man Called Ove - Eva Von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo



Best documentary short

Winner: The White Helmets - Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

4.1 Miles - Daphne Matziaraki

Extremis - Dan Krauss

Joe's Violin - Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland - Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis



Best sound editing

Winner: Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman



Best sound mixing



Winner: Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Gary Summers, Jeffrey J Haboush and Mac Ruth

Arrival - Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye

La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson



Best animated short

Winner: Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Blind Vaysha - Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time - Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Pearl - Patrick Osborne



Best animated feature

Winner: Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle



Best production design

Winner: La La Land - David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Arrival - Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh

Passengers - Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena



Best visual effects

Winner: The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon

Deepwater Horizon - Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

Kubo and the Two Strings - Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould



Best film editing

Winner: Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert

Arrival - Joe Walker

Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts

La La Land - Tom Cross

Moonlight - Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon



Best live action short