    Oscars winners 2017

    13:54, 27 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 89th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles. Here is a complete list of nominees:  

    Best picture

    • Winner: Moonlight
    • Arrival
    • Fences
    • Hacksaw Ridge
    • Hell or High Water
    • Hidden Figures
    • La La Land
    • Lion
    • Manchester by the Sea


    Best actress

    • Winner: Emma Stone - La La Land
    • Isabelle Huppert - Elle
    • Ruth Negga - Loving
    • Natalie Portman - Jackie
    • Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins


    Best actor

    • Winner: Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
    • Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
    • Ryan Gosling - La La Land
    • Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
    • Denzel Washington - Fences


    Best supporting actress

    • Winner: Viola Davis - Fences
    • Naomie Harris - Moonlight
    • Nicole Kidman - Lion
    • Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
    • Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea


    Best supporting actor

    • Winner: Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
    • Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
    • Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
    • Dev Patel - Lion
    • Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals


    Best director

    • Winner: La La Land - Damien Chazelle
    • Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
    • Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
    • Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
    • Moonlight - Barry Jenkins


    Best original screenplay

    • Winner: Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
    • 20th Century Women - Mike Mills
    • Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
    • La La Land - Damien Chazelle
    • The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou


    Best adapted screenplay

    • Winner: Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Alvin McCraney
    • Arrival - Eric Heisserer
    • Fences - August Wilson
    • Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
    • Lion - Luke Davies


    Best documentary feature

    • Winner: OJ: Made in America
    • 13th
    • Fire At Sea
    • I Am Not Your Negro
    • Life, Animated

    Best original score

    • Winner: La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
    • Jackie - Mica Levi
    • Lion - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka
    • Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
    • Passengers - Thomas Newton


    Best original song

    • Winner: La La Land - City of Stars by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
    • La La Land - Audition by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
    • Moana - How Far I'll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda
    • Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
    • Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair by J Ralph and Sting


    Best cinematography

    • Winner: La La Land - Linus Sandgren
    • Arrival - Bradford Young
    • Lion - Greig Fraser
    • Moonlight - James Laxton
    • Silence - Rodrigo Prieto
      •


    Best foreign language film

    • Winner: The Salesman - Iran
    • A Man Called Ove - Sweden
    • Land of Mine - Denmark
    • Tanna - Australia
    • Toni Erdmann - Germany
      •


    Best costume design

    • Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood
    • Allied - Joanna Johnston
    • Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
    • Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
    • La La Land - Mary Zophres


    Best make-up and hairstyling

    • Winner: Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
    • A Man Called Ove - Eva Von Bahr and Love Larson
    • Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo


    Best documentary short

    • Winner: The White Helmets - Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
    • 4.1 Miles - Daphne Matziaraki
    • Extremis - Dan Krauss
    • Joe's Violin - Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
    • Watani: My Homeland - Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis


    Best sound editing

    • Winner: Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare
    • Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli
    • Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
    • La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
    • Sully - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman


    Best sound mixing

    • Winner: Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
    • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Gary Summers, Jeffrey J Haboush and Mac Ruth
    • Arrival - Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye
    • La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A Morrow
    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
      •


    Best animated short

    • Winner: Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
    • Blind Vaysha - Theodore Ushev
    • Borrowed Time - Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
    • Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Robert Valley and Cara Speller
    • Pearl - Patrick Osborne


    Best animated feature

    • Winner: Zootopia
    • Kubo and the Two Strings
    • Moana
    • My Life as a Zucchini
    • The Red Turtle


    Best production design

    • Winner: La La Land - David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
    • Arrival - Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte
    • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock
    • Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh
    • Passengers - Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena


    Best visual effects

    • Winner: The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon
    • Deepwater Horizon - Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
    • Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
    • Kubo and the Two Strings - Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould


    Best film editing

    • Winner: Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
    • Arrival - Joe Walker
    • Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts
    • La La Land - Tom Cross
    • Moonlight - Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon


    Best live action short

    • Winner: Sing - Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy
    • Ennemis Interieurs - Selim Azzazi
    • La Femme et le TGV - Timo Von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
    • Silent Nights - Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
    • Timecode - Juanjo Gimenez

     

     

     

     

