OSCE calls to join OSCE Central Asian Youth Network (CAYN)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Programme Office in Astana, Kazakhstan is pleased to invite undergraduate students (all participants must be 18 years or older on the date of travel) currently enrolled in universities in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, including students from Mongolia and Afghanistan to apply to become part of the OSCE Central Asian Youth Network.

This year's seminar "Innovating Central Asia" will be held from 26 to 28 June 2018 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.



Details also at