OSCE can play a greater role in resolving crisis situations - K. Tokayev (PHOTO)
According to Mr.Tokayev, the OSCE can play a greater role in resolving crisis situations. Conflicts of all types and levels including international, local, inter-religious and intra-religious - not only threaten the security of millions of people but undermine the foundations of the world economy with far-reaching consequences. In his opinion, it was against that background that during the 70th session of the UNGA President Nursultan Nazarbayev called for building a conflict-free world based on the concept of "The new future. Senate's Speaker recalled that the OSCE Summit in Astana gave a significant boost to a difficult process of reaching a consensus on security issues. The Summit states that security of each participating country is inseparably linked to that of all others.