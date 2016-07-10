OSCE congratulated Kazakhstan on election to UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Kairat Sarybai made a statement about the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 during the sitting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

K. Sarybai expressed the gratitude to the OSCE member states for the support of Kazakhstan at the voting in New York on June 28, 2016. It was also noted that it was the success not just of Kazakhstan but of the entire region of Central Asia, which had never been represented in the UN Security Council before.

The Kazakhstani diplomat told about the priorities of the work of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council voiced by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his statement. He also noted that a lot of attention was paid to the initiatives of Kazakhstan aimed at building of the world free from nuclear weapons, wars and conflicts. Kazakhstan will work on promotion of antiterrorist initiatives proposed by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 70th session of the General Assembly of UN in 2015. Besides, the issues of water, energy and food security will be under special control.

The delegations of the OSCE congratulated Kazakhstan on election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and wished Kazakhstan success within the UN structure.