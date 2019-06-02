OSCE election observers visit campaign office of presidential candidate Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Observers of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) visited the Republican election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

Maulen Ashimbayev, рead of the campaign headquarters, emphasized that the Nur Otan Party is interested in fair and just electoral campaigning.

He informed the delegates that the republican public headquarters has been operating since May 11 of this year and that there are 17 regional and 210 district and city headquarters all over the country. Around 19,500 representatives of the candidate are doing active work.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.