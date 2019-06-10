OSCE expert hails practice of women's participation in Kazakhstan presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Margareta Kiener Nellen, a representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly election observation mission for Kazakhstan presidential election, welcomed the practice of women's participation in the presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is with great interest we monitored this election. I would like to mention the fact that for the first time in the history of independent Kazakhstan, a woman has run for President and surpassed some of her male colleagues in the heat of internal competition. This is a positive feature I would like to emphasize," Margret Kiener said at the OSCE briefing on the results of Kazakhstan presidential election monitoring in Nur-Sultan.



She also hopes that this practice will continue in other countries of the region.



"I hope this is a prelude to a stronger integration of women into politics at all levels, especially, at the level of Parliament, not only in Kazakhstan but also in all other countries of the OSCE region," Margret Kiener emphasized.



The expert highlighted the effective administration of preparations for the election in Kazakhstan.