OSCE launches series of human rights awareness-raising workshops in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An OSCE-supported workshop on human rights education and awareness-raising among students concluded in Nur-Sultan on 30 April 2019.

The two-day event is the first in a series of four seminars organized by the OSCE Programme Office Nur-Sultan in partnership with the Ombudsman of Kazakhstan and the NGO Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law. The event was held at KAZGUU University for some 30 university students, representatives of the Ombudsman's office and local human rights experts to discuss the international and national mechanisms of human rights protection, related law enforcement practices, and key challenges.



Participants learned from experts about the foundation of human rights concepts and reviewed the practical examples of how to properly ensure and promote citizens' rights and fundamental freedoms, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office Nur-Sultan reads.

A separate session was devoted to activities of National Human Rights Institutions, in particular, the role of the Ombudsman in handling complaints on human rights violations and monitoring closed institutions.



The event will be followed by three workshop sessions in Almaty (South Kazakhstan), Karaganda (Central Kazakhstan) and Ust-Kamenogorsk (East Kazakhstan) during the year. The series is part of the Office's long-term efforts to promote human rights education in the host country.