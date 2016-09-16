OSCE Office in Tajikistan holds high-level dialogue on countering human trafficking

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The next session of the OSCE-organized high-level dialogue on countering human trafficking took place today in Khujand and brought together some 60 participants from state agencies, civil society organizations, academia and the international community, as part of the Office's support to the Inter-agency Commission on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings under Tajikistan's Presidential Apparatus.

The participants summarized the developments in this area during the last quarter, including their latest activities and those planned till the end of the year.



"It is encouraging that the representatives of the state agencies, academia, civil society and international organizations could build on the future actions based on the recently adopted document by the Government, the National Action Plan to Counteract trafficking in Human Beings 2016-2018, and the dialogue is a unique platform for this," said Viorelia Rusu, the OSCE Office's Gender and Anti-Trafficking Officer. She noted that the agenda of the event also included the discussion on how to further implement recommendations from the Country Report produced by the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Ambassador Jarbussynova, which resulted from her visit to the Republic of Tajikistan in 2015."



The event is a part of OSCE Office in Tajikistan's contribution to implementing the OSCE Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings. The previous session was held in May, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.