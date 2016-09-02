OSCE Office in Tajikistan holds working meeting of OSCE-supported Women's Resource Centers

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - A two-day working meeting of the network of 18 OSCE-supported Women' Resource Centres (WRCs) concluded today in Dushanbe. Bringing together some 36 participants, the meeting focused on the management aspects of the WRCs: their co-ordination, exchange of information, good practices and future perspectives.

According OSCE office in Dushanbe, the event is part of the Women's Resource Centers project, which provides a platform for its involved staff members to exchange information and best practices in assisting and protecting of victims of domestic violence and human trafficking at the local level.



"The meeting of the WRCs project managers is an opportunity to discuss the existing challenges in the work of the Centres and to seek joint solutions and strategies to overcome them," said Mahbuba Mamadatokhonova, National Gender Officer of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan.



Marifat Khidiralieva, Director and Project Manager of Women's Resource Centre in Khuroson district, southern Khatlon region, said: "The Network of WRCs in Tajikistan is the largest existing network of civil society organizations dealing directly with survivors of violence and abuse. The meeting of the project managers is of great help to our continuous capacity building on project management and the exchange of good practices."



The meeting is the first thematic event of five planned by the OSCE Office in Tajikistan for the staff of WRCs this autumn. The meetings will all target capacity building and strengthening the network of this network of national women's rights defenders, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.