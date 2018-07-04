OSCE organizes seminar on enhancing court communication through social media in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in co-operation with the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized a two-day seminar "News-making in public relations - an effective tool for securing active presence in social media" from 4 to 5 July 2018 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Some 25 judges of the Supreme and regional (oblast) courts discuss how to improve dialogue between the public and the court using social media, official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reports.

An-OSCE supported expert from Sweden together with national media experts are expected to discuss best international practices with respect to communication between the courts and media, the role of social media in covering court proceedings, principles of communicating via social media, as well as ways to interact and respond to critical materials in social media.

The judges are to participate in group exercises to learn how to create a narrative on judicial issues for the public and write social media posts.

The seminar is part of the Programme Office's activities aimed at promoting media freedom and freedom of expression in line with OSCE principles and commitments.