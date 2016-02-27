OSCE PA to send 70 observers to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev discussed participation of the OSCE parliamentarians in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan in March with Secretary General of the OSCE PA Roberto Montella and coordinator of the short-term OSCE observer mission Marietta Tidei in Vienna.

Mr. Montella said the OSCE PA plans to send 70 observers to monitor the elections in Kazakhstan. He also announced his plans to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in May to attend the international conference "Religion against terrorism".

Earlier it was reported that Tokayev held the meeting with the OSCE officials on the sidelines of the OSCE PA 2016 Winter Meeting.